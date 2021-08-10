Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.63.

Shares of TSU opened at C$48.85 on Monday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$19.11 and a 52 week high of C$49.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.