Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. boosted their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.78.

NYSE:TSE opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,422,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after buying an additional 189,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

