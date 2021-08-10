Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Robert G. Painter Sells 47,660 Shares

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.68. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

