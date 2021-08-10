Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.34

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 2506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

TRIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bloom Burton upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

