Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 2.4% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 6.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.8% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 161,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE TY remained flat at $$34.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,216. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $34.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.2388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.
About Tri-Continental
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
