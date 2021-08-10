Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.30 at Raymond James

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

TV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

Shares of TSE TV opened at C$0.20 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.0410256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

