Trevali Mining Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trevali Mining in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.35 price objective on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

