TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TreeHouse Foods has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company trimmed its 2021 sales and earnings view, due to revenue shortfall in the second quarter; constant macroeconomic volatility; further increase in commodity, freight, and packaging costs; as well as the timing lag related to the impact of pricing to battle elevated input costs. In the second quarter, the top and bottom lines declined year over year, and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Organic sales declined as volumes were hurt by lower private label retail grocery demand and tough comparisons with the year-ago period’s demand surge. Apart from this, results were hurt by commodity cost inflation and adverse channel mix, which dented margins. Nonetheless, contributions from pasta business buyout and revival in the away-from-home food demand have been upsides.”

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. 9,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

