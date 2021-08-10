TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

THS stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

