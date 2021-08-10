Treatt plc (LON:TET) Insider Richard Andrew Hope Sells 10,000 Shares

Treatt plc (LON:TET) insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($14.45), for a total transaction of £110,600 ($144,499.61).

Richard Andrew Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of Treatt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

Treatt stock opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Treatt plc has a 1-year low of GBX 530 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00). The stock has a market cap of £650.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,121.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

