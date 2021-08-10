Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Denny Marie Post Buys 275 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Denny Marie Post acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $13,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
