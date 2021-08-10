Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Denny Marie Post Buys 275 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Denny Marie Post acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $13,521.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%. On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

