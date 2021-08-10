Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

TBIO opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.