Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Transcat alerts:

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Transcat by 1,879.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,100. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.