TransAlta’s (TA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TSE:TA traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.67 and a 12 month high of C$13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -9.28.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.1898554 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.