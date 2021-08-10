TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down C$1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.09. 296,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$15.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.02.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current year.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
