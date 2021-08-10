TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAct Technologies (TACT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.