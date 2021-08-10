Traders Buy High Volume of DHT Call Options (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,456 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,391% compared to the average volume of 219 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Get DHT alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 573.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $13,978,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $2,754,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 6.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $908.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.