TPG Financial Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $24,732,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 25.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.96. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

