Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.68

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 231438735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.30. The stock has a market cap of £8.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 9,369 square kilometers situated in the offshore South Africa.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.