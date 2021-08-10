Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $55.63

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $57.34 million and approximately $21.20 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $55.63 or 0.00124217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 74.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00158115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00146232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,724.24 or 0.99863652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.98 or 0.00814965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,781 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

