Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Announces Earnings Results

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 46,800.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

