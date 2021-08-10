Tierion (TNT) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00844648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041488 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

