THORChain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $149.37 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. THORChain has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $149.37 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.85 or 0.00014803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00044789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00137432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00145884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,062.17 or 0.99609855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.17 or 0.00770215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 231,359,333 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

