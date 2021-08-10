TheStreet Downgrades Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
AC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Associated Capital Group
Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
Further Reading: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.