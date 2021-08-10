TheStreet Downgrades Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

AC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $846,325 in the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Capital Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

