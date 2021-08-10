TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. 52,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.