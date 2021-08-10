THEKEY Reaches Market Cap of $5.51 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $96,828.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

