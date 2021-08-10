The Transfer Token Hits Market Cap of $1.35 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $1.61 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.92 or 0.00028228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,739,166 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.