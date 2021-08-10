The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stake Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. 478,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,994. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

