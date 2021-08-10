The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Raised to $46.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of SHYF opened at $40.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

