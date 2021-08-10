The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.23, but opened at $15.25. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The RealReal shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 64,429 shares traded.

REAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $78,418.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,853 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.37.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

