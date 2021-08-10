The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.43.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $103.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39. The Joint has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $107.89.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $851,434.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $253,592.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $1,403,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,971 shares of company stock worth $33,884,204. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $13,907,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $13,833,000. General Equity Holdings LP bought a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Joint by 12.4% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

