The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €98.38 ($115.74).

Sanofi stock opened at €87.05 ($102.41) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €87.25.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

