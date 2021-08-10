The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $257.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $296.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Shares of FVRR opened at $178.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.08.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

