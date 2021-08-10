The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

BLND opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

