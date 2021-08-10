The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €82.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.31 ($79.19).

ETR 1COV opened at €54.74 ($64.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €55.27. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €34.95 ($41.12) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

