The Glimpse Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 10th

The Glimpse Group’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. The Glimpse Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $12,250,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During The Glimpse Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The Glimpse Group has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $18.45.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

