The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBMS shares. DA Davidson downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Hovde Group started coverage on The First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $846.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

