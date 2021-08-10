The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $65,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 10.5% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.32. 2,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,788. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $237.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.55.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

