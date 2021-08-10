The Clorox Company Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.11 Per Share (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.52. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

CLX opened at $164.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.55. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $237.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

