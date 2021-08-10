The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

The Charles Schwab has raised its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,991.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

