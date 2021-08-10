The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 81,400 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SCHW stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

