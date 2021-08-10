The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKG shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

LON BKG traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,911 ($64.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,493. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,972 ($64.96). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,724.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55.

In other news, insider William Jackson bought 14,000 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins purchased 33,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,000 shares of company stock worth $365,361,094.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

