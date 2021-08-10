The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Position Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,775 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.43% of The Andersons worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

