The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Holdings Increased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $76,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of The AES by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 160,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,161. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

