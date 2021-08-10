TFG Advisers LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $686.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.52 and a 12-month high of $714.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $624.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

