TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TFF Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.18. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

TFFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 2,166.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

