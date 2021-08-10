Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77.31 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $62.58 billion and approximately $77.31 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00158892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00148272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.83 or 1.00643435 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00815232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.10 or 0.06955734 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 62,556,234,131 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

