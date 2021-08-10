Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $43.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several analysts recently commented on TX shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30. Ternium has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

