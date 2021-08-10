Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Terex has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Terex to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

TEX stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.09. Terex has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, analysts predict that Terex will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

