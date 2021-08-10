TENT Price Reaches $0.0305 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, TENT has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $71,539.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00290199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00129679 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00155789 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002898 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,763,120 coins and its circulating supply is 37,686,028 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

